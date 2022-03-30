Sukhoi aircraft suffers tyre burst after landing at Pune airport, leads to runway blockage
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft suffered a tyre burst after landing at the Pune airport on Wednesday afternoon, which led to a blockage of the runway for some time, defence authorities said.The Pune international airport is a civil enclave operating from the Indian Air Force IAF station of Lohegaon, which is used to train IAF pilots.
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft suffered a tyre burst after landing at the Pune airport on Wednesday afternoon, which led to a blockage of the runway for some time, defence authorities said.
The Pune international airport is a civil enclave operating from the Indian Air Force (IAF) station of Lohegaon, which is used to train IAF pilots. It is a base for the IAF's fronline Sukhoi aircraft. ''A SU30 MKI aircraft had a tyre burst on landing at Pune airport leading to blockage of runway. The IAF personnel cleared the aircraft in record time leading to minimum disruption of civil traffic in the afternoon of March 30,'' said a statement from defence.
Further details are awaited.
