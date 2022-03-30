Left Menu

Dutch government not activating gas crisis plan yet, official says

The Dutch government will ask citizens and businesses to use less gas but is not yet activating its gas crisis plan, after Germany declared an "early warning" of a possible supply emergency. The Netherlands imports nearly 20% of its natural gas from Russia and has been seeking alternative sources in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 17:13 IST
Dutch government not activating gas crisis plan yet, official says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Dutch government will ask citizens and businesses to use less gas but is not yet activating its gas crisis plan, after Germany declared an "early warning" of a possible supply emergency.

The Netherlands imports nearly 20% of its natural gas from Russia and has been seeking alternative sources in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. "In view of the German decision we reviewed our gas security plan. We are not going to initiate the plan because we will only take that step when there is a real physical shortage or there is an acute threat that it will happen," Tim van Dijk, economic affairs ministry spokesperson, told Reuters.

Van Dijk said the Dutch were monitoring the situation on a daily basis and had decided to launch a public campaign this weekend calling on people to reduce their use of gas. "That's not in response to the German measure today, but is of course related to the situation in Ukraine." The campaign will stress that "the less gas we use the less we have to import," he said.

Despite strict sanctions imposed on Moscow by the European Union, Russian gas is still flowing to Europe, accounting for roughly 40% of its total supplies. In order for the EU to trigger a regional, or bloc-wide crisis, two member states must declare an emergency based on the same grounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022