Gold jumps Rs 573; silver rallies Rs 1,287

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 17:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold prices in the national capital on Wednesday jumped Rs 573 to Rs 51,470 per 10 grams in line with recovery in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,897 per 10 grams.

Silver also rallied Rs 1,287 to Rs 67,257 per kg from Rs 65,970 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,921 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.79 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded steady with spot gold prices at COMEX trading marginally up at USD 1,921 per ounce on Wednesday,'' said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.

