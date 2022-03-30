TN CM Stalin inaugurates amenities under 'Central Square' project

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated a subway and passenger amenities close to the busy Chennai Central Railway Station (CCRS) as part of the Rs 400 crore 'Central Square' project.

The newly inaugurated subway and amenities near the CCRS and the intersection of Poonamallee High (PH) Road and Pallavan Salai makes it easy for people to pick from a bouquet of transport options and access facilities like a hospital.

In a single location, people now have access to bus, suburban/ long distance train services, Mass Rapid Transit System trains and Metrorail network. Also, people get hassle- free access to important facilities like the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and the headquarters of the Greater Chennai Corporation, the 'Rippon Buildings'.

The string of amenities inaugurated include a subway network, complete with lifts and escalators and necessary lighting set up at a cost of Rs 21.73 crore, an official release said. The new subway has been integrated with the existing one on PH Road and the old facility has also been revamped.

The entire location in and around the CCRS has got a facelift with a pedestrian plaza, landscaping, pathways under tensile canopy, pergolas, and colourful fountains. Also, passengers now have granite benches to sit on and relax before resuming their journey. This initiative was completed at an estimated cost of Rs 12.49 crore, the government said. Chief Minister Stalin inaugurated and inspected the new amenities, and planted saplings as well. Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Lok Sabha MP Dayanidhi Maran, Principal Secretary/ Chennai Metrorail Managing Director, Pradeep Yadav were present. These new amenities form part of the world class multimodal transportation hub scheme, 'Central Square', (total project cost is estimated at Rs 400 crore) the government said. The Central Square project is implemented by Chennai Metrorail with financial assistance from the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

In 2019, the CCRS was renamed Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central Railway Station.

