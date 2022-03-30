Left Menu

Deeba Salim's "355 Days" won Excellence in Writing Award by Nissim International

Patience pays off; delayed by a year or 355 days due to the COVID outbreak, author Deeba Salim Irfan's latest novel 355 Days, launched and awarded in The Significant League's award granting ceremony at the Press Club, New Delhi.

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/PNN): Patience pays off; delayed by a year or 355 days due to the COVID outbreak, author Deeba Salim Irfan's latest novel 355 Days, launched and awarded in The Significant League's award granting ceremony at the Press Club, New Delhi. The event was organised by Nissim International in association with Reuel International and Authorspress. Chaired by author and theatre personality, Lalit Magazine, the event has also witnessed the presence of many prominent writers and speakers from the world of literature, including Dr Koshy AV, Dr Santosh Bakaya, Dr Vinita Narula, Satbir Chadha, and Sunita Singh.

355 Days: Pursuit of Freedom by Deeba Salim Irfan received overwhelming response and reviews on Goodreads, Amazon, and Flipkart when LiFi Publications released it digitally a year ago. While shedding light on the subject of the book, Deeba Salim said, "355 Days shows you how a life of imprisonment can affect a person in jail and the immediate family, especially when the person is innocent. It all starts with media passing fallacious judgements based on their sources just to gain viewership. This may further deceive anyone who is watching to believe something that is not entirely true, causing irreparable damage to lives involved." After felicitating the author with Excellence in Writing Award, Satbir Chadda of Nissim International said, "The author has sensibly expressed the pain and pathos of imprisoned people. At times the book directs the reader's attention to some sensitive issues like mental and physical harassment, sexual assault, bribing, and bloody skirmishes, she never tried to sensationalise these issues. Even at the lowest moments, readers find something worth holding onto. 355 Days is a story of love, faith, hardships and greater lessons behind all the adversities of life."

Speaking on the uniqueness of 355 Days, Ramesh Mittal, LiFi Publications, said, "This novel is not just a crime fiction, but also a spiritual read. It's very rare to find a book that brings together crime and spirituality and Salim's book does exactly that. While spirituality isn't the main centre of the book, the purpose of the soul finds a significant place in the novel. Life has so many struggles, but there is always a brighter future we are moving towards. It is an intoxicating read." Sunil Gupta, ex-legal advisor of Delhi Jails endorses 355 Daysin the following words, "An emotional journey with an in-depth research on Tihar life.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

