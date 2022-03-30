Left Menu

As Shopee ends India ops, Assiduus Global invites talent to join expanding team

As social commerce platform Shopee exits India citing "global market uncertainties", global E-commerce accelerator Assiduus Global is inviting workforces to join them by declaring several hiring and openings across all departments in their company.

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/ATK): As social commerce platform Shopee exits India citing "global market uncertainties", global E-commerce accelerator Assiduus Global is inviting workforces to join them by declaring several hiring and openings across all departments in their company. Assiduus Global Inc., an AI-powered cross-border E-commerce accelerator has listed jobs across all its departments including product, engineering, marketing and finance.

Assiduus founder Dr Somdutta Singh adds, "With Shopee shutting operations, it only gives us a chance to add to our rapidly expanding team. India is a particularly attractive market given its enormous size and prospects extending decades into the future. For brands, getting a strong foothold pan India will allow them to continue their quantitative expansion, adding millions of new customers with relative ease. As Assiduus empowers brands to sell across marketplaces, Shopee shutting shop will only add to our strength as we appoint more people to take up the task. After all, one man's loss is another man's gain, right?" Like they say, when one door closes, another opens. Sadly, that has not been the case with Shopee that has announced its departure from one of the largest and fastest-growing e-commerce markets worldwide. Growing at an exponential rate, the value of the E-commerce industry in India was USD 22 billion in 2018 which is being projected to reach USD 200 billion by 2027.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

