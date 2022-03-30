Left Menu

Veranda Learning IPO subscribed 1.31 times on second day of offer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 18:22 IST
The initial public offering of Veranda Learning Solutions Limited was subscribed 1.31 times on the second day of the offer on Wednesday.

The Rs 200-crore IPO received bids for 1,54,39,800 shares against 1,17,88,365 shares on offer, according to an update on the NSE.

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category received 7 times subscription, while non institutional investors portion was subscribed 1.06 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 28 per cent.

The price range for the offer is Rs 130-137 per share.

Systematix Corporate Services Limited is the book running lead manager to the offer.

The company is into offering diversified and integrated learning solutions in online, offline hybrid and offline blended formats to students, aspirants and graduates, professionals and corporate employees.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

