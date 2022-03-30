Volkswagen says will halt some Shanghai production on Thursday due to lack of parts

Volkswagen Group China said on Wednesday it will partially shut production at its Shanghai factory on Thursday due to lack of parts from suppliers.

It did not provide further details on the situation at the plant, which it manages with its Chinese joint venture partner SAIC Motor. Shanghai is currently in the midst of a two-stage lockdown that aims to curb the spread of COVID-19 as the city battles its largest ever outbreak.

Volkswagen said that its operations in the northeastern city of Changchun, which have been halted since March 14 also due to a COVID-19 lockdown, will remain suspended on Thursday.

