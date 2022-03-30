Left Menu

Volkswagen says will halt some Shanghai production on Thursday due to lack of parts

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 30-03-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 19:08 IST
Volkswagen says will halt some Shanghai production on Thursday due to lack of parts
  • Country:
  • China

Volkswagen Group China said on Wednesday it will partially shut production at its Shanghai factory on Thursday due to lack of parts from suppliers.

It did not provide further details on the situation at the plant, which it manages with its Chinese joint venture partner SAIC Motor. Shanghai is currently in the midst of a two-stage lockdown that aims to curb the spread of COVID-19 as the city battles its largest ever outbreak.

Volkswagen said that its operations in the northeastern city of Changchun, which have been halted since March 14 also due to a COVID-19 lockdown, will remain suspended on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022