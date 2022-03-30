Left Menu

Tata Steel to acquire SFML's ferro alloy assets in Odisha for Rs 155 cr

The acquisition will provide an inorganic growth opportunity for Tata Steel Limited to augment its ferro alloys processing capacities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 19:28 IST
Tata Steel to acquire SFML's ferro alloy assets in Odisha for Rs 155 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Steel major Tata Steel on Wednesday said it will acquire ferro alloys producing assets of Odisha-based Stork Ferro and Mineral Industries for Rs 155 crore in an all-cash deal.

In this regard, an Asset Transfer Agreement has been signed between the two companies on Wednesday, a regulatory filing said.

Tata Steel, in the filing said that it ''has...executed an Asset Transfer Agreement with Stork Ferro and Mineral Industries Private Limited (SFML) for acquisition of itemized assets to produce ferro alloys. The asset purchase transaction will be carried out for cash consideration of Rs 155 crore plus applicable tax. The transaction does not involve any share acquisition.'' The acquisition will be completed within two months from the date of execution of the asset transfer agreement, the company said.

SFML has two 16.5 MVA furnaces with annual production capacity of 53 kilo tonne per annum (KTPA) located at Balasore, Odisha. The acquisition will provide an inorganic growth opportunity for Tata Steel Limited to augment its ferro alloys processing capacities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022