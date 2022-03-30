Left Menu

Reliance Industries shares jump nearly 2 pc; mcap crosses Rs 18 lakh cr mark

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 19:38 IST
Shares of Reliance Industries Limited on Wednesday jumped nearly 2 per cent with its market valuation going past Rs 18 lakh crore mark.

The market heavyweight stock climbed 1.94 per cent to settle at Rs 2,673 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 2.51 per cent to Rs 2,688.

On the NSE, it gained 1.92 per cent to settle at Rs 2,672.95.

Its market valuation jumped to Rs 18,08,251.41 crore on the BSE.

Last year on October 13, the company's market valuation went past Rs 17 lakh crore mark.

In volume terms, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 72.97 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

