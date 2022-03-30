Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1930 hours: DEL86 BIZ-2NDLD CITI-AXIS Axis Bank buys Citi's India retail business for Rs 12,325 cr New Delhi: US bank Citigroup on Wednesday announced sale of its Indian consumer banking businesses, including credit cards, retail banking, wealth management and consumer loans, to private lender Axis Bank for Rs 12,325 crore, as part of its plans to exit retail operations in 13 markets.

DCM15 BIZ-RELIANCE-GAS-PRICE Bonanza for Reliance, ONGC: Gas price to more than double this week New Delhi: In a bonanza for gas producers, Reliance Industries is set to get a record price of around USD 10 per MMBtu for the KG gas, while state-owned ONGC is likely to fetch more than double the rate for its Mumbai High and other fields, sources said.

DEL69 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee skids 21 paise to 75.94 against USD as crude oil spikes Mumbai: The rupee declined by 21 paise to 75.94 against the US dollar on Wednesday as surging crude oil prices and fuel rate hikes by the oil marketing companies fanned fears of inflation and interest rate hikes.

DEL76 BIZ-LD-STOCKS Stocks rally for 3rd day as Russia Ukraine talks raise hopes of de-escalation of war Mumbai: Extending gains for a third day in a row, benchmark Sensex and Nifty on Wednesday rallied over 1 per cent to end at over six-week high levels on buying in RIL, Infosys, HDFC twins and ICICI Bank following gains in Asian equities amid hopes of a breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

DCM43 LSQ-TELECOM-AGR Telecom operators owe Rs 1.65 lakh cr to govt in AGR dues : Chauhan New Delhi: Telecom operators owe over Rs 1.65 lakh crore to the government in adjusted gross revenue up to financial year 2018-19, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

DEL2 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKE Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 5.60 New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were on Wednesday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last nine days to Rs 5.60 per litre.

DEL94 BIZ-2NDLD ONGC-OFS ONGC OFS: Institutional portion over-subscribed with Rs 4,854 cr bids New Delhi: The government's sale of 1.5 per cent stake in ONGC on Wednesday saw institutional buyers putting in bids worth Rs 4,854 crore -- three and half times their quota -- but the company's share took a beating on stock exchanges, falling 5.14 per cent and eroding shareholders' value. PAR15 LS-LD CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS BILL LS approves accountancy bill; Sitharaman says changes will not impact autonomy of institutes New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Wednesday approved a bill to revamp the functioning of the institutes of chartered accountants, cost accountants and company secretaries, with Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserting that the changes will not impact the autonomy of these bodies.

DCM21 BIZ-RBI-MPC Reserve Bank's MPC to meet 6 times next fiscal; first meeting scheduled for April 6-8 Mumbai: The Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet six times during the next financial year.

DEL79 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold jumps Rs 573; silver rallies Rs 1,287 New Delhi: Gold prices in the national capital on Wednesday jumped Rs 573 to Rs 51,470 per 10 grams in line with recovery in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

