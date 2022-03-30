Left Menu

Danfoss sets up hydrostatics production line in Pune to increase localisation levels

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-03-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 19:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Mar 30 (PTI): Danfoss Group company, Eaton Fluid Power, on Wednesday inaugurated a new hydrostatics production line at its facility in Pune aimed at increasing the localisation levels and cater to the demand in the local market.

The state-of-the-art facility at its Pune Pimpri campus would help the customers to improve the response time besides creating new job opportunities.

Danfoss Power Solutions President Eric Alstrom, Hydrostatics division President Astrid Mozes and rest of power solutions team were present during the inauguration on Wednesday.

The facility is aimed to help the company increase its localisation and cater to the increasing local market demand, especially from the agriculture sector, a company statement here said.

The global acquisition of Eaton's hydraulics business has strengthened Danfoss Power Solutions offerings, which now include the selection of mobile and industrial hydraulics products and fluid conveyance solutions available in the market.

''Danfoss has a long and proud history in India, and the addition of our locations in Pimpri and Magarpatta will add to our footprint and further opportunities in India, a market which will see significant investments from Danfoss in the years to come, given its immense growth potential'', Alstrom said.

''Our strategic investments towards digitalisation is showing great results and the new hydrostatics production line is a testimony to that. We are positive that our customers will receive an unmatched level of service and expertise from us...'', he added.

The Pune and Magarpatta facilities of Danfoss addresses the rising demand for innovation and development in India's digitalisation, agriculture and electrification journey.

''It is a proud moment for us as we commence this new hydrostatics production line to cater to the demands of the Indian market. A step towards our commitment of localisation and making in India for India,'' Danfoss India region, President, Ravichandran Purushothaman said.

''India continues to be an integral region for the growth of Danfoss and we remain committed to engineering a better tomorrow by developing energy efficient solutions...'', he said.

