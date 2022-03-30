Left Menu

RFPIO announces expansion plan

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-03-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 19:56 IST
RFPIO announces expansion plan
  • Country:
  • India

City-based RFPIO, a response management platform, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Astrid Masle-Boer as vice- president (sales) to expand and continue advancing its international presence. With an estimated 20 per cent of its revenue from Europe, Middle-East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific) in 2021, RFPIO further aims to expand its footprint, a press release from the company said.

In the last six months, the company witnessed strong growth after two acquisitions, including the acquisition of RFP360, to bolster best-in-class response management solutions for organisations, said the release.

RFPIO is preparing for expansion also through investments in hiring and product development, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022