RFPIO announces expansion plan

City-based RFPIO, a response management platform, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Astrid Masle-Boer as vice- president (sales) to expand and continue advancing its international presence. With an estimated 20 per cent of its revenue from Europe, Middle-East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific) in 2021, RFPIO further aims to expand its footprint, a press release from the company said.
In the last six months, the company witnessed strong growth after two acquisitions, including the acquisition of RFP360, to bolster best-in-class response management solutions for organisations, said the release.
RFPIO is preparing for expansion also through investments in hiring and product development, it said.
