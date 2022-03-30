RFPIO announces expansion plan

City-based RFPIO, a response management platform, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Astrid Masle-Boer as vice- president (sales) to expand and continue advancing its international presence. With an estimated 20 per cent of its revenue from Europe, Middle-East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific) in 2021, RFPIO further aims to expand its footprint, a press release from the company said.

In the last six months, the company witnessed strong growth after two acquisitions, including the acquisition of RFP360, to bolster best-in-class response management solutions for organisations, said the release.

RFPIO is preparing for expansion also through investments in hiring and product development, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)