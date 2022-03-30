Left Menu

Biden could sign defense production authority for electric battery minerals -source

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 20:14 IST
Biden could sign defense production authority for electric battery minerals -source
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden could sign as soon as this week an order encouraging the domestic production of minerals needed to make the batteries in electric vehicles, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Such an order could help mining companies extracting lithium, nickel and graphite, cobalt and manganese access government funding for feasibility studies or efforts to modernize the productivity of their existing facilities, the person said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022