British Airways says it is investigating a technical issue

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-03-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 20:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • United Kingdom

British Airways said it was investigating a technical issue on Wednesday after customers complained online about an IT outage and its departures board for London's Heathrow showed flights being delayed.

"We're investigating and working hard to resolve a technical issue and apologise for the inconvenience. We will provide further updates as quickly as possible," the British Airways verified account said on Twitter. The online departure board showed flights at Heathrow were delayed, with a few cancelled.

"Hey @British_Airways, our captain has tried to call, email to let you know your IT systems are down so your whole fleet is grounded. Just tweeting you in case you hadn't heard," a Christian Hernandez said on Twitter. BA, owned by airlines holding company IAG, was hit by a "significant technical issue" in February that led to a number of cancellations and disruption across its network which took many hours to resolve.

