CCI officials visit Ceat office for 'routine enquiry'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 20:28 IST
Tyre maker Ceat Ltd on Wednesday said that officials of Competition Commission of India (CCI) visited its office for a 'routine enquiry' but denied any wrongdoing in the conduct of the company's business.

''The CCI officials visited the Ceat office today for a routine enquiry. As a responsible corporate, we are cooperating with the authorities in the investigation,'' a company spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson further said, ''We categorically deny any wrongdoing in our conduct of business.'' Ceat, the RPG Group flagship firm, is one of the leading tyre manufacturers in the country with an annual revenue of over Rs 7,600 crore. It has a presence in over 100 countries. The company's products range from two-wheeler tyres to passenger cars and commercial vehicles. PTI RKL RUJ RUJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

