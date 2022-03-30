Police: 6 killed in Pennsylvania pileup of 80 vehicles

A deadly pileup involving 80 vehicles on a Pennsylvania interstate during a snow squall killed six people, state police said Wednesday.

"There were 6 fatalities involved in this crash. Identities of the victims will be released once death notifications have been made to their families," state police in Frackville said.

Police also said the crash Monday involved 39 commercial vehicles and 41 passenger vehicles, for a total of 80, which is greater than earlier estimates of 40 to 60 vehicles.

