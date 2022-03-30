Left Menu

Police: 6 killed in Pennsylvania pileup of 80 vehicles

PTI | Potchefstroom | Updated: 30-03-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 20:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • South Africa

A deadly pileup involving 80 vehicles on a Pennsylvania interstate during a snow squall killed six people, state police said Wednesday.

"There were 6 fatalities involved in this crash. Identities of the victims will be released once death notifications have been made to their families," state police in Frackville said.

Police also said the crash Monday involved 39 commercial vehicles and 41 passenger vehicles, for a total of 80, which is greater than earlier estimates of 40 to 60 vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

