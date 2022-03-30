Sorrell's S4 pulls results publication due to PWC delay

Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital has been forced to delay Thursday's publication of its 2021 results after auditors PwC said they were not able to complete the work needed for the results.

S4, a digital advertising company, said it believes the results remain within the range of market expectations and it continued to trade strongly in the first two months of 2022.

"The company will release its preliminary results for 2021 as soon as PwC have completed their work," it said.

