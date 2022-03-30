Left Menu

Vikas Kumar appointed MD of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 22:10 IST
The Delhi government on Wednesday appointed Vikas Kumar as the managing director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Kumar, who is director (operations) in the corporation, will hold the post for a term of five years, said an order issued by Transport Department of the Delhi government.

''The Government of NCT of Delhi is pleased to appoint Vikas Kumar as Managing Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. in accordance with terms of Article 130 of the Memorandum and Article of Association of DMRC Ltd. for the period of five years with effect from April 1,'' said the order.

The appointment of Kumar as managing director of the DMRC was approved by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, said the order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

