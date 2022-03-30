Ashram underpass to be open only during peak traffic hours till April 2

The Delhi traffic police on Wednesday issued an advisory saying that the Ashram underpass will be opened for vehicular movement only during peak traffic hours of morning and evening till April 2.

The Ashram underpass was opened for traffic on trial basis on March 22. The underpass is likely to be inaugurated early next month.

"Ashram Underpass (both carriageways from New Friends Colony to Bhogal and vice-versa) will be open to Traffic from 8 am to 10:30 am and from 5 pm to 8 pm until April 2, 2022. Motorists are advised to plan their journey accordingly. Inconvenience is regretted," the Delhi traffic police said in a tweet.

According to PWD officials, the underpass will remain shut except for peak traffic hours to complete the remaining works including the finishing touches of the underpass. ''It is likely to be opened in the first week of April so we want to finish the remaining works at the earliest,'' a PWD official said, who wished not to be named.

The works related to sheds on the underpass ramps, fixation of signage, lights and lane marking are remaining. Ashram intersection is an important link between central and south Delhi and also with Faridabad. The junction connects the Mathura Road and the Ring Road (linking Lajpat Nagar-Sarai Kale Khan and the DND flyover).

Once the underpass is formally opened for traffic, it would benefit commuters passing through the busy Ashram crossing and ease their ride towards Sarita Vihar, Badarpur and Faridabad from ITO and vice versa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)