Argentina poverty rate drops to 37.3% in H2

Argentina's poverty rate fell to 37.3% in the second half of 2021 from 40.6% in the first half, the government's INDEC statistics agency said on Wednesday.

Argentina, a country of 45 million people, is rich in natural resources from cattle and corn to natural gas, but plagued by inflation, economic mismanagement and years of cyclical debt crises.

Also Read: India to continue experimentation in FIH Pro League match against Argentina

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)