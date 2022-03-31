Left Menu

Argentina poverty rate drops to 37.3% in H2

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 31-03-2022 00:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 00:36 IST
Argentina's poverty rate fell to 37.3% in the second half of 2021 from 40.6% in the first half, the government's INDEC statistics agency said on Wednesday.

Argentina, a country of 45 million people, is rich in natural resources from cattle and corn to natural gas, but plagued by inflation, economic mismanagement and years of cyclical debt crises.

