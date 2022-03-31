Russian central bank lifts ban on some short selling on stock market on March 31
Russia's central bank will lift a ban on some short selling on the stock market on Thursday but this will be limited to shares in 83 enterprises and can be carried out only by banks and brokers, the Moscow stock exchange said on Wednesday.
The announcement means that short sales remain prohibited for the vast majority of investors. Russian stocks and bonds resumed trading in full on Monday, albeit for a curtailed time frame and with various restrictions, including a ban on short selling.
The Russian market is gradually reopening and returning to normal after a suspension caused by sweeping Western sanctions that followed the beginning of what Russia calls "a special operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24.
