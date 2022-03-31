Left Menu

Britain should strictly regulate "fire risk" e-scooters, insurers say

Britain should place stringent regulations on electric scooters if their legal use is widened beyond current government trials, given the number of injuries from illegal vehicles and fire risks from their batteries, insurers said on Thursday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-03-2022 04:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 04:31 IST
Britain should strictly regulate "fire risk" e-scooters, insurers say
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain should place stringent regulations on electric scooters if their legal use is widened beyond current government trials, given the number of injuries from illegal vehicles and fire risks from their batteries, insurers said on Thursday. Trials of shared rental e-scooters are taking place in 31 regions of England this year, according to the UK government.

But privately owned e-scooters are already a familiar sight on city streets, even though their use is illegal outside private land with the landowner's permission. There were 882 accidents involving e-scooters in the year ending June 2021, resulting in 931 casualties, of which 732 were e-scooter users, according to government figures.

"Illegal use of e-scooters currently presents a significant risk to riders, pedestrians, and other road users," said Chris Jones, the International Underwriting Association's director of legal and market services. "It is essential that an appropriate and effective regulatory system is introduced at the earliest opportunity."

Four insurance trade bodies called in a letter to transport minister Grant Shapps for clear standards on e-scooter construction and safety equipment, including on batteries, charging, brakes and lighting, and on whether protective equipment is required. The e-scooters' lithium batteries posed a fire risk and their transportation and storage should also be regulated, the trade bodies said.

The government should also look at how e-scooters are parked, to make sure they do not become a safety hazard, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
FEATURE-India bets on satellite broadband to bridge rural digital divide

FEATURE-India bets on satellite broadband to bridge rural digital divide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022