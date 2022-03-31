PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 31

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 05:17 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 05:17 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- British Airways flights disrupted and cancelled at Heathrow after IT failure. https://on.ft.com/3JXue1l - Apollo drops plans to buy education group Pearson. https://on.ft.com/3ITAmGw

- UK unlikely to authorise big expansion of onshore wind farms. https://on.ft.com/36IjmWT - FCA extends crypto registration deadline for 12 firms in U-turn. https://on.ft.com/374k5BD

Overview - British Airways suffered a technical issue with its IT systems at London's Heathrow airport on Wednesday, causing significant disruption and flight cancellations.

- Apollo has dropped plans to buy the UK education publisher Pearson after the private equity group's 7 billion pound ($9.19 billion) takeover offer was rejected. - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday signalled a big role for offshore wind farms in the government's new energy supply strategy, but played down the prospect of a significant expansion of land-based turbines.

- Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has extended a temporary licensing programme for cryptocurrency firms, risking the ire of UK lawmakers who strongly urged regulator to stick to the April 1 deadline. ($1 = 0.7614 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

