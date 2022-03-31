THE SLEEP COMPANY FORAYS INTO A NEW COMFORT-TECH CATEGORY WITH THE LAUNCH OF THE WORLD'S FIRST AND ONLY SMARTGRID CHAIRS

• Both chair variants include smart integrations of The Sleep Company's patented SmartGRID technology and have received 250+ early-bird bookings just 3 days after its online preview • Designed as an orthopaedic seating solution, the Onyx chair has been created for advanced back support while the aesthetics of the Aristo Chair offers a luxurious feel with superior posterior support • With the launch of the Onyx and Aristo Chairs, The Sleep Company champions the next frontier of comfort and innovation MUMBAI, India , March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sleep Company, Asia's SmartGRID technology pioneers and the champions of the comfort tech movement, extends the versatility of its patented SmartGRID technology to a new category with the launch of the Onyx and Aristo Chairs. These ingenious new products come as a part of the company's active efforts to introduce innovations that elevate the comfort experience and will be available on The Sleep Company's official website as well as exclusively on the Amazon India Store. The Onyx and Aristo Chairs will be available at the launch price of INR 12,999/- and INR 14,999/- respectively.

The entry into this new category marks the comfort innovator's next chapter in creating avant-garde solutions aimed at transforming not just the way people sleep, but sit as well. Intelligently designed as the ultimate orthopaedic seating solution, the Onyx Chair comes with The Sleep Company's patented SmartGRID technology integrated into both the seat and back cushions. Available in two colour options, Black and Grey, this smart chair offers advanced back support for those long meetings, calls or zoom sessions. The Aristo Chair has been created with aesthetics that offer an elegant and luxurious feel with the patented SmartGRID technology incorporated into the seat cushion, while the back support is covered in a premium Tiffany Blue mesh. The company received 250+ pre-bookings within just three days of the online preview of these incredible innovations.

Speaking on the launch, Priyanka Salot, Co-founder, The Sleep Company, said ''Our customers have always sat at the heart of everything we do, and our deep learning in understanding their comfort patterns along with our strong R&D capabilities have made us invent transformative solutions. People spend 1/3rd of their life sleeping and another 1/3rd in sitting, making it imperative that both experiences are elevated in equal measure to ensure that we lead a truly healthy lifestyle. Therefore, after disrupting the Sleeping Comfort market we are delighted to take our revolutionary SmartGRID technology to a new domain and launch our first products in the sitting-comfort space.'' ''This launch is a true testament to our capabilities as a brand to turn customer recommendations or 'wish lists' to reality and we believe that these new introductions will change the paradigm of the sitting-comfort industry,'' s he added Speaking on the launch, Srikanth K N, Director, Other Hardline, Amazon India was quoted saying, ''With more customers shopping online post-COVID, office and work from home, furniture business on Amazon has grown more than 2X over the last one year. To continue providing customers with best-in-class offerings coupled with convenience, premium quality & great pricing, we are happy to announce the launch of yet another flagship brand's chair selection- The Sleep Company's SmartGRID Chair: a unique mix of innovative SmartGRID, responsive support and cushioning transition layer. This is an exclusive partnership where the SmartGRID Chair selection will be available only on Amazon.in. With The Sleep Company's expertise in designing innovative products backed by deep consumer understanding, we are sure of this launch delighting Amazon customers.'' Link to Product Video: Onyx Office Chair - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GkJjujTFlQw Aristo Office Chair - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1eKraHk1vhg About The Sleep Company The Sleep Company is India's leading comfort innovation company and the creator of the revolutionary patented SmartGRID mattress. Founded in 2019 by husband-wife duo Priyanka and Harshil Salot, the company aims to offer customers the best sleeping experience that uses science and ergonomics to create the ultimate comfort and optimal support to the body with the best prices, as well as durability. The Sleep Company offers premium products, based on years of meticulous research that is light years ahead of its competitors with technology that is based on cutting-edge developments in the field of material science and sleep science. With customer-centricity at its core, the company has adopted a completely D2C business model; combining the power of the digital marketplace (Amazon and Flipkart) with its own website. Augmenting its discoverability and eliminating inefficiencies in its supply chain, the company has managed to further provide a distinct value proposition to its customers with an accessible premium product. The company recently received fresh funding of INR 13.4CR in a pre-series A Round led by Fireside Ventures as well as participation from LogX Ventures and Varun Alagh, Co-Founder, Mamaearth. For more information, visit TheSleepCompany.in Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1777612/SmartGRID_Chairs_Onyx__Aristo.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729555/The_Sleep_Company_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

