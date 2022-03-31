S.Africa's Northam Platinum half year profit up 60%

South Africa's Northam Platinum Holdings on Thursday reported a 60% increase in half-year profit, as firmer platinum group metal prices helped offset a dip in metal production caused by work stoppages and COVID-19 absenteeism. Northam's headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure for South African firms - was 96.15 rand ($6.62)in the six months to Dec. 2021, compared to 59.99 rand a year ago.

The company did not declare a dividend.

