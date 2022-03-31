S.Africa's Northam Platinum half year profit up 60%
Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 10:52 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
South Africa's Northam Platinum Holdings on Thursday reported a 60% increase in half-year profit, as firmer platinum group metal prices helped offset a dip in metal production caused by work stoppages and COVID-19 absenteeism. Northam's headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure for South African firms - was 96.15 rand ($6.62)in the six months to Dec. 2021, compared to 59.99 rand a year ago.
The company did not declare a dividend.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa's
- South African
Advertisement