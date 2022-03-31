Left Menu

Nagpur city transport bus gutted in fire, passengers escape unhurt

The Nagpur civic body-owned bus, which was in motion when the blaze started from its engine area, was gutted in the incident, but all passengers are safe as they were evacuated in time, they said.The incident took place near Rupam Electronic Market at Medical Square in the city around 9.46 am, Nagpur Municipal Corporations chief fire officer Rajendra Uchake said.The fire broke out in the engine area of the bus located under the drivers cabin.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 31-03-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 12:18 IST
Around 45 passengers travelling in a city transport bus in Nagpur had a close shave after a fire broke out in the moving vehicle on Thursday morning, officials said. The Nagpur civic body-owned bus, which was in motion when the blaze started from its engine area, was gutted in the incident, but all passengers are safe as they were evacuated in time, they said.

The incident took place near Rupam Electronic Market at Medical Square in the city around 9.46 am, Nagpur Municipal Corporation's chief fire officer Rajendra Uchake said.

''The fire broke out in the engine area of the bus located under the driver's cabin. Although a fire extinguisher was available in the cabin, the driver couldn't use it due to panic,'' he said. ''There were 45 passengers travelling in the bus at that time. But all of them are fortunately safe as they were evacuated in time by the driver and the conductor,'' he said.

After being alerted, the fire brigade sent two fire tenders to the spot to douse the flames, but a major portion of the bus was gutted by that time, the official said.

