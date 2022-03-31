Left Menu

Ultraviolette acquires connected vehicle tech start-up Triloki Smart Systems

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 12:33 IST
  Country:
  India

Electric two-wheeler maker Ultraviolette on Thursday said it has acquired Triloki Smart Systems, a connected vehicle technology start-up.

The acquisition of Triloki Smart Systems, a Bangalore-based technology start-up, is part of the strategy to push towards scaling up the company's automotive intelligence platform (AIP) across multiple products and geographies, Ultraviolette said in a statement.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

The company said it has been actively developing an AIP, the software-based backbone for its connected vehicles to enable direct data-based insights, intelligent diagnostics, predictive maintenance and enable performance-oriented owner personalisation of its upcoming electric bike, F77, through over-the-air updates.

''As we gear up for the launch of the F77 in India and for subsequent international scaling, our goal is to build a limitless suite of software-based features in line with emerging global requirements of connected vehicle ecosystems and services. We are thrilled to be working with the excellent engineering team from Triloki,'' Ultraviolette CEO Narayan Subramaniam said.

Triloki Smart Systems Co-founder and CEO Yagna Kalyanaraman said joining hands with Ultraviolette will enable the company ''to fully concentrate on the digital experience while delivering on our commitment to deliver high performance, robust and comprehensive solutions for the connected vehicle of the future''.

Ultraviolette said its flagship product, F77, is slated for launch in India in the first half of 2022, followed by North America and Europe in 2023. PTI RKL DRR

