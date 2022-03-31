Brewin Dolphin leads UK midcaps higher; subdued oil caps gains on FTSE 100

London's FTSE 250 index rose on Thursday, led by gains in shares of British wealth manager Brewin Dolphin on a buyout offer, while heavyweight energy stocks were a drag on the blue-chip benchmark due to lower oil prices. The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.8%, with Brewin Dolphin surging 61% to hit a record high after Royal Bank of Canada made an all-cash offer of 1.6 billion pounds ($2.10 billion) to buy the company.

The FTSE 100 index edged up 0.2%, led by rise in industrials, banks and insurers . However, gains were capped by energy giants BP Plc and Shell Plc, which fell 1.8% and 1%, respectively.

Oil prices plunged more than $5 a barrel on news the United States is weighing its largest-ever drawdown from its oil reserves to try to lower fuel prices that have surged since Russia invaded Ukraine late last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)