Brewin Dolphin leads UK midcaps higher; subdued oil caps gains on FTSE 100

London's FTSE 250 index rose on Thursday, led by gains in shares of British wealth manager Brewin Dolphin on a buyout offer, while heavyweight energy stocks were a drag on the blue-chip benchmark due to lower oil prices.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 13:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

London's FTSE 250 index rose on Thursday, led by gains in shares of British wealth manager Brewin Dolphin on a buyout offer, while heavyweight energy stocks were a drag on the blue-chip benchmark due to lower oil prices. The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.8%, with Brewin Dolphin surging 61% to hit a record high after Royal Bank of Canada made an all-cash offer of 1.6 billion pounds ($2.10 billion) to buy the company.

The FTSE 100 index edged up 0.2%, led by rise in industrials, banks and insurers . However, gains were capped by energy giants BP Plc and Shell Plc, which fell 1.8% and 1%, respectively.

Oil prices plunged more than $5 a barrel on news the United States is weighing its largest-ever drawdown from its oil reserves to try to lower fuel prices that have surged since Russia invaded Ukraine late last month.

