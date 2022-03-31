MX Gold Subscriber gets a chance to be on India's No 1 show on OTT as 'LockUpp Super Khabari'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI/Mediawire): Kangana Ranaut's show LockUpp has created a buzz in the Indian OTT universe. The show that streams on MX Player and ALTBalaji has gained an astounding viewership since its launch in February 2022. The controversial contestants are giving their best to survive in the badass jail with all given challenges and tasks by the Jailer. This never-seen-before captive reality show is set to further surprise the viewers with a new twist to the season. "MX Gold", a premium subscription service offered by MX Player, now gives a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become a 'LockUpp Super Khabari'. The winner will get a chance to visit the sets of Lock Upp and interact with their favourite contestant. In order to avail of this exciting opportunity, the users will have to subscribe to MX Gold's Annual Pack of Rs 199 till 8th April 2022.

MX Gold has enabled its subscribers to watch their favorite shows without interruption and with zero ad-breaks while viewing select content, coupled with high-quality streaming. With an aim to provide a better viewing experience for its consumers, MX Gold is becoming increasingly popular among Indian audiences who prefer seamless binge entertainment. Speaking on the announcement Abhishek Joshi, Business Head - SVOD & Head of Business Partnerships, MX Player says, "MX Gold has been a frontrunner in offering unique and engaging interactive content innovations and services to our consumers. We believe in personalization as it helps in building authentic and meaningful relationships with our audiences and enhances brand loyalty. Lock Upp is our success story being the first captive reality show on OTT and providing incentives to our users with a focused engagement approach tailored around the show will only add to the buzz and interactivity. The ambition is always to bring the audiences closer to their favorite stars beyond the screen. This is an unmissable opportunity for fans to be a part of the show and to create unique content that reflects their unique experiences when they visit their favourite contestant on Lock Upp."

Lock Upp Started streaming live on MX Player & ALT Balaji on February 27, 2022 This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

