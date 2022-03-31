Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 13:23 IST
Loss incurred by AI, AI Express, Alliance Air Rs 17,032 in Apr 2020-Dec 2021 period: Govt
Air India, Air India Express and Alliance Air suffered a total loss of Rs 17,032 crore between April 2020 and December 2021, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

He said the highest loss was incurred by the now privatised Air India with Rs 9,373 crore loss in 2020-21 and Rs 6,927 crore in 2021-22 (upto December 2021).

Air India Express incurred Rs 184 crore profit in 2020-21 and Rs 161 crore loss in 2021-22 (till December 2021), he said during the Question Hour.

The minister said Alliance Air's loss was Rs 440 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 315 crore in 2021-22 (till December 2021).

Air India and Air India Express were taken over by the Tata Group early this year.PTI ACB DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

