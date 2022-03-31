Left Menu

Women-led MSMEs in India rise 75 pc to 8.59 lakh units in FY22: Govt data

The number of women-led micro, small and medium enterprises in India has increased substantially by over 75 per cent in FY22 to 8.59 lakh units, against 4.9 lakh units in the previous fiscal, Parliament was informed on Thursday. The number of women led MSMEs registered on Udyam Registration Portal has witnessed a substantial increase, Verma said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 14:09 IST
Women-led MSMEs in India rise 75 pc to 8.59 lakh units in FY22: Govt data
  • Country:
  • India

The number of women-led micro, small and medium enterprises in India has increased substantially by over 75 per cent in FY22 to 8.59 lakh units, against 4.9 lakh units in the previous fiscal, Parliament was informed on Thursday. ''While 4.9 lakh women led MSMEs registered on the portal during the year 2020-21, about 8.59 lakh women led MSMEs registered during the year 2021-22 (up to 28.03.2022),'' Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The government replaced the erstwhile process of filing of Udyog Adhaar Memorandum for registration of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with Udyam Registration in July 2020. ''The number of women led MSMEs registered on Udyam Registration Portal has witnessed a substantial increase,'' Verma said. Moreover, as per data available with the Reserve Bank of India, as of March 31, 2021, out of a total number of 211.65 crore accounts in scheduled commercial banks, 70.64 crore accounts belong to female account holders, the minister stated in the reply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022