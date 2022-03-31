Left Menu

Sterling slips vs dollar, bounces off 3-month low against the euro

Sterling slipped versus the dollar in early Thursday trading, pulled lower by a general drop in riskier currencies as investors worry about uncertainty over the war in Ukraine.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-03-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 14:13 IST
Sterling slips vs dollar, bounces off 3-month low against the euro
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Sterling slipped versus the dollar in early Thursday trading, pulled lower by a general drop in riskier currencies as investors worry about uncertainty over the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian forces are preparing for new Russian attacks in the east of the country as Moscow deploys more troops there after suffering setbacks near the capital Kyiv -- making it clear that while Russia may have scaled back its immediate ambitions, the conflict may still intensify.

In the absence of any major economic or policy news, the pound has drifted in recent sessions against the dollar. By 0935 GMT, sterling weakened 0.1% to $1.3124. Versus the euro it rose slightly to 84.8 pence, reversing some of the recent weakness that saw the British currency hit a three-month low in Asian trading hours.

The euro has rebounded in recent sessions against most currencies after a bruising month, as investors become a bit less concerned about the hit from the war in Ukraine on the euro zone economy. "It's all very quiet in the UK today, both on the data side and in terms of Bank of England communication," said ING analysts in a research note.

"We see mostly downside risks from this point for the pair, but that should be a story for the coming weeks, as the euro's good momentum could keep a floor under the pair for now."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022