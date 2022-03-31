Over 37,000 accidents involving trucks or lorries occurred in 2019

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) As many as 37,078 accidents involving trucks or lorries occurred in 2019, causing 13,532 deaths, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that as many as 23,868 people were killed in road accidents in which impacting vehicles were trucks or lorries in 2018, while the total number of accidents involving trucks or lorries stood at 57,441.

Gadkari said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has taken various steps in the interest of drivers including truck drivers such as wayside amenities, food court, truck parking bays etc. on National Highways.

Replying to a separate question, the minister said in the FASTag system, it takes 47 seconds per vehicle to cross a fee plaza.

He said fee transaction processing time has reduced by 56 per cent due to implementation of FASTag system at fee plazas, which is enabling a fee plaza operator to process 148 additional vehicles per hour per lane, translating to 130 per cent increase in productivity compared to manual fee collection system.

According to Gadkari, FASTag collection in the current fiscal till March 24, 2022 stood at Rs 32,451 crore.

