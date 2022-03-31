Left Menu

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services files initial papers for IPO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 15:17 IST
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services files initial papers for IPO
  • Country:
  • India

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd has filed preliminary papers with Sebi for an initial public offering that will include sale of fresh equity shares worth Rs 610 crore.

The company operates and manages private hospitals in the Delhi-NCR region.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 610 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) offer for sale of up to 65.51 lakh equity shares by the company's promoters and promoter group entities.

As many as 37.43 lakh equity shares would be sold by Vimla Tyagi, 20.21 lakh equity shares by Prem Narayan Tyagi and 7.87 lakh equity shares by Neena Tyagi.

The company may also consider a pre-IPO placement aggregating up to Rs 122 crore.

The firm intends to utilise the net proceeds for repayment or prepayment in full or part of certain borrowings availed by the company and its subsidiaries, and for funding capital expenditure expenses, among others.

The proceeds will also be used for funding inorganic growth initiatives through acquisition and other strategic initiatives, and for general corporate purposes.

The company operates three super specialty hospitals in Delhi-NCR and recently, it expanded to Madhya Pradesh.

Intensive Fiscal Services Pvt Ltd, Ambit Pvt Ltd and IIFL Securities Ltd are the book-running lead managers for the IPO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022