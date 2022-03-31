Ace Group All Set to Deliver a Series of Mega Projects before Diwali 2022

Ace Group has stayed put to fulfil its commitment to deliver on time New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Keeping up to its reputation of timely delivery of its projects and setting a precedent for its counterparts to follow, NCR-based realty major Ace Group has announced that it’s all set to deliver four mega projects before the festival of lights begins this year. Ace Group has sounded that its most sought-after projects including Ace Divino, Ace Palm Floors, Ace medley Avenue and Ace Parkway - all will be ready for possession before Diwali 2022. Currently construction work in all these projects is going on in full swing. All these projects are already getting overwhelming response from the homebuyers due to their strategic location, modern features and affordability.

Mr. Ajay Choudhary, CMD, Ace Group said, “Timely delivery with best of the quality and amenities has always been the top priority of Ace Group. While many project deliveries have taken a backseat owing to the unprecedented pandemic strike, we at Ace Group stayed put to our commitment and the delivery timelines of our projects are well on schedule. So, step into your home of dreams this auspicious occasion of Diwali and bring light to the good time.” Ace Divino, comprising elite 2,3 & 4 BHK Apartments and Penthouses is one-of-a-kind premium residential project located in Sector-1, Greater Noida West. The luxury project is supplemented with all the modern features and amenities like Double Height Entrance Lobby, Exclusive Garden Floors & Penthouses, Table Tennis, Billiards and Varied Indulgences. Apart from all these the luxurious project includes Cobbled Drop off with feature wall, and Restricted One-point Entry for Safety among others.

Located at Sector 150, Noida, the greenest residential hotspot of Noida Ace Parkway is another premium project offering spacious 2, 3 & 4 BHK Apartments and Penthouses. Ace Parkway exudes ethereal experience of the blue sky above overlooking vast expanse of open spaces and lush greenery as it’s situated right in front of ~42-acre Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park. The exclusive features and amenities at this project include temperature-controlled indoor swimming pool, quick access to Yamuna Expressway, the facility of playing 51 Unique Sports, and above all the Sample Flats of the project are designed by celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan, the wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Ace Palm Floors offers Low-rise Terrace Homes having 2&3 BHK spacious Low rise floors, Elite Clubhouse, Residential Plots of Various Sizes. Located in Sector 89 & 90 of Gurugram, the project has ~80% Open Green Spaces. Ace Medley Avenue, on the other hand, is Noida’s most sought after Retail Destination. It offers Retail, Entertainment and Food all in one spot with two level basement parking. Situated at the confluence of Noida Expressway and Sector 150, the project offers commercial and retail spaces.

Ace Group has also formed the most prestigious JV partnerships to develop projects covering an area of ~14 million sq. ft. Established in 2010, Ace Group has completed projects covering an area of ~8.5 million sq. ft. while another ~8 million sq. ft. are under construction. Among its completed residential projects include ACE Platinum, ACE City, ACE Aspire and ACE Golfshire, all of which have gained considerable customer attention.

For more information, please visit www.acegroupindia.com.

