GFG Alliance takes onboard Tata Steel UK's Chairman Sandip Biswas as Group Chief Investment Officer

Sanjeev Gupta-led conglomerate GFG Alliance on Thursday said it has appointed Sandip Biswas -- a top industry executive working with the Tata Steel Group -- as its Group Chief Investment Officer.

Biswas will join the London-based business house from April 1, at its office based out of Dubai. In his earlier role, he was the Chairman of Tata Steel UK.

In a statement, GFG Alliance said it has ''appointed global steel industry executive Mr Sandip Biswas as Group Chief Investment Officer, as the group further strengthens its management team globally. Most recently, he was the Chairman of Tata Steel UK''.

In his new role, Biswas will be responsible for delivering sustained commercial and investment performance, besides playing a key role in supporting the group's debt restructuring and transformation plans as ''he has deep expertise'' in these areas, GFG Alliance, which also has a presence in India, said.

GFG Alliance Executive Chairman Sanjeev Gupta said Biswas' deep experience as a financial strategist and expertise in major steel decarbonisation projects will be crucial to the group's future success. ''Sandip is joining us, and I look forward to working with him in delivering GFG's commitment to a sustainable future and the GREEN STEEL transformation,'' Gupta said.

At GFG Alliance, he will also be responsible for leading the group's efforts to become carbon neutral by 2030 (CN30), applying his strong track record in developing decarbonisation projects.

Sandip Biswas said that the group has some excellent assets across the world, which are performing exceptionally well and provide a solid platform for success. The next few years will be formative for the group as it completes its restructuring and transformation.

At Tata Steel, Biswas has held senior and board-level positions in its important JVs and subsidiaries, as per a statement.

In July 2019, he was Tata Steel Europe's Executive Director and appointed to the board. Before joining GFG Alliance, he was the Chairman of Tata Steel UK.

GFG Alliance is engaged in energy, mining, metals, engineering and financial services businesses.

It has an integrated steel plant located at Chadrihariharpur near Rourkela in Odisha.

