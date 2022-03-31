Left Menu

Wipro GE Healthcare launches Rs 100 crore manufacturing plant in Bengaluru

The new plant, Wipro GE Medical Device Manufacturing factory MDM, is aligned to the national agenda of Atmanirbhar Bharat and will further boost local manufacturing of medical devices in India, the company said in a statement.The plant is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Wipro GE Healthcare and has been set up as a greenfield legal entity.

Wipro GE Healthcare on Thursday announced the launch of its new manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, under the government's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

The new plant, Wipro GE Medical Device Manufacturing factory (MDM), is aligned to the national agenda of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and will further boost local manufacturing of medical devices in India, the company said in a statement.

''The plant is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Wipro GE Healthcare and has been set up as a greenfield legal entity. The company has invested a little over Rs 100 crore in this facility,'' it said.

A 35,000 square feet facility, the factory is set up for 24x7 operations for manufacturing CT machines, cath-lab equipment, ultrasound scanners, patient monitoring solutions, ECG machines and ventilators. It is equipped with automated testers to assess performance of medical devices, according to the statement.

Chairman, Wipro GE Healthcare and Chairman, Wipro Enterprises, Azim Premji said India is on an accelerated growth path in gaining global prominence for medical devices manufacturing.

Wipro GE Healthcare's new factory, with support from the government's PLI Scheme, will aid the health ecosystem in India to realise its true potential in addressing local and global challenges for healthcare providers, he said.

