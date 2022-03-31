DreamFolks to provide lounge services at 5 railway stations

The IPO-bound DreamFolks has bagged contracts to provide lounge services at railway stations in New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Ernakulam, Madurai and Sealdah.

Hyderabad-based DreamFolks Services, which is awaiting the regulatory nod to launch its Rs 1,000-1,200-crore primary share sale, is the largest airport lounge services aggregator serving 51 of the leading airports and its contract from the Railways makes it the only provider of such services at railways stations. ''The Railways has awarded us the contracts to offer our services at the lounges of the New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Ernakulam, Madurai, and Sealdah stations. We are working on to launch the services at the earliest,'' Liberatha Peter Kallat, founder-chairperson and managing director of DreamFolks, told PTI from Hyderabad. Entering railway stations is part of the company's planned expansion into newer sectors so that it can create more customer engagement and provide better loyalty management solutions, she added.

Recently, airport lounge services facilitated by DreamFolks were launched in Srinagar and Visakhapatnam as well as at Phoenix Sky Harbor airport in Arizona in the US and also at the Aberdeen airport in Scotland, she said.

Kallat expressed hope that the government's plans to build 25 new airports over the next four years is a large opportunity for her company. Quoting a Frost & Sullivan report, she said airport services may register a high growth of Rs 5,385 crore by FY30 as the number of lounges is expected to grow to 295 by 2040.

Airport services revenue rose from Rs 1,305 crore in FY17 to Rs 1,842.5 crore in FY19, and further to Rs 1,888 crore in FY21, according to the Frost & Sullivan report. Between fiscal years 2019 and 2020, DreamFolks' revenue grew from Rs 248.5 crore to Rs 3,67.8 crore while its pre-tax profit rose from Rs 21.8 crore to Rs 43.5 crore. Revenue for fiscal 2021 was much down at Rs 1,08 crore due to the pandemic. For the first six months of FY22, its revenue stood at Rs 84.9 crore and net income at Rs 1.1 crore.

DreamFolks currently provides services to all credit card networks like and many banks apart from managing airlines' loyalty programmes and lounges.

