Left Menu

SpiceJet settles USD 24 million financial dispute with Credit Suisse

As per the statement, the settlement with Credit Suisse follows SpiceJets successful settlements with De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited, Boeing, aircraft lessors CDB Aviation and Avolon.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 17:27 IST
SpiceJet settles USD 24 million financial dispute with Credit Suisse
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SpiceJet on Thursday said it has settled its commercial dispute worth around USD 24 million with Swiss financial services company Credit Suisse, with the low-cost airline agreeing to pay the settlement amount over a mutually agreed period of time.

''With regard to the dispute pending between Credit Suisse and SpiceJet Limited, we would like to inform that the parties have now reached an in-principle commercial settlement of the dispute and the process of documentation is underway,'' SpiceJet said in a statement.

Credit Suisse had filed a case in the Madras High Court alleging that SpiceJet failed to honour its commitment to pay the bills for over USD 24 million raised by it towards maintenance, repairing, and overhauling of the aircraft engines and components. The high court in December 2021 ordered winding up the airline. SpiceJet then moved the Supreme Court, which on January 28 stayed the high court order and granted three weeks to the budget carrier to resolve the commercial dispute.

''SpiceJet had already deposited USD 5 million on the direction of the Hon'ble Madras High Court in the Credit Suisse case and there is no adverse financial liability on the company,'' the statement said.

The settlement involves payment of settlement amount over a mutually agreed period of time, it mentioned. As per the statement, the settlement with Credit Suisse follows SpiceJet's successful settlements with De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited, Boeing, aircraft lessors CDB Aviation and Avolon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022