Hero MotoCorp launches Destini 125 XTEC; price starting at Rs 69,900
New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Thursday launched its new Hero Destini 125 'XTEC' scooter with price starting at Rs 69,900 (ex-showroom Delhi).
The new scooter, powered by a 125cc engine producing a power output of 9 BHP, comes in two variants with the standard variant priced Rs 69,900 and the top end tagged at Rs 79,990 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi), the company said in a statement.
It comes with features such as idle stop-start system, front USB charger, 'Digi Analogue' speedometer with bluetooth connectivity, call and SMS alerts and side-stand engine cut off.
''The new Destini 125 XTEC shows our continued technological advancements and follows our other key scooter portfolio brands, including Maestro Edge 125 Connect and Pleasure+ XTEC,'' Hero MotoCorp Chief Growth Officer Ranjivjit Singh, said.
He said the Destini 125 scooter already enjoys a strong connect with the customers, and with Destini 125 XTEC, riders waiting for a distinctive experience will be drawn to the new scooter.
