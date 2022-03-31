S.Africa's Northam Platinum half year profit up 60%

South Africa's Northam Platinum Holdings on Thursday reported a 60% increase in half-year profit, as firmer platinum group metal prices helped offset a dip in metal production caused by work stoppages and COVID-19 absenteeism.

Northam's headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure for South African firms - was 961.5 South African cents ($0.6629) in the six months to Dec. 2021, compared with 599.9 cents a year ago. The company did not declare a dividend.

($1 = 14.5170 rand)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)