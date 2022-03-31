Cop hit by bike in UP village, dies
Sub Inspector Virendra Nath Mishra, posted at Sultanpur Ghosh Police Station, was checking vehicles at some distance from the police station around 10.30 am when the incident happened, a senior police officer said.Mishra was standing on a roadside when Narendra Pasi and his father Prakash ran him down with their motorcycle, Additional Superintendent of Police ASP, Fatehpur, Rajesh Kumar said.
- Country:
- India
A 55-year-old Sub Inspector here died after being hit by a motorcycle during a routine vehicle checking on Thursday, police said. Sub Inspector Virendra Nath Mishra, posted at Sultanpur Ghosh Police Station, was checking vehicles at some distance from the police station around 10.30 am when the incident happened, a senior police officer said.
Mishra was standing on a roadside when Narendra Pasi and his father Prakash ran him down with their motorcycle, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Fatehpur, Rajesh Kumar said. He was taken to the government hospital, Hathgam, in a seriously injured state, where the doctor declared him brought dead, Kumar said. Pasi and his father too were injured in the accident, and are undergoing treatment, the ASP added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rabri Devi refuses to comment on spat between Nitish Kumar, Speaker Sinha
IPL 2022: Kumar Sangakkara looking forward to work with new RR squad
Yash remembers Puneeth Rajkumar on his 47th birth anniversary
Crowd gathers to celebrate release of Puneeth Rajkumar's last film 'James' on his birth anniversary
Netizens Delivered 1.5 Billion Views When Akshay Kumar, Aka BachchhanPaandey, Held 12 Moj Creators for Ransom