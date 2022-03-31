Kejriwal flags off first lot of e-autos

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday flagged off the first lot of e-autos and distributed registration certificates to their owners at IP depot here and said the move will not only reduce pollution but also generate employment.

Kejriwal said this was the first time when electric autos were being flagged off and they will ply on city roads.

''We have so far issued LOI (Letter of Intent) for e-autos to 3,500 people of which 500 are women. One of the women e-auto driver present here Sunita Chaudhary told me that there is no concern of safety for them. ''Thousands of e-autos will be seen on Delhi's roads in the near future,” Kejriwal said while addressing the gathering. He said Delhi has become the EV capital of India as around 10 percent of the total vehicles purchased in the city this year (January-March) so far, are electric vehicles. Kejriwal also took a ride on a purple colour e-auto driven by a beneficiary named Monika Dev within the IP Depot premises. During the event, Kejriwal handed over registration certificates to 20 auto drivers including women. Blue colour electric autos will be driven by male drivers while the lilac colour or the purple ones will be for women drivers.

''Keeping Delhi's pollution situation in mind, we are gradually initiating a paradigm shift in vehicles from fuel-based to electric ones. In this direction, these electric autos have been introduced, which will now regularly operate throughout Delhi.

''As a symbolic gesture, some of the men and women driving these e-autos were handed their official documents. Delhi will now have a large fleet of e-autos available for public use,'' Kejriwal said.

Elaborating further, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said a single-window system has been developed to streamline the functioning of the application as well as loan issuing process for e-autos.

''A subsidy of Rs 30,000 is being provided on every e-auto by the Delhi government and there is an additional five percent rebate on loan rates. If one looks at our EV Policy, our goal is clearly stated -- to ensure that at least one charging point is present within every three kilometre radius. For this, we have collaborated with Discoms,'' Gahlot said.

He added that people can also install charging points at their homes.

Moreover, we are in talks with the DMRC to have charging facilities available at every metro station. The Delhi government's initial tender for 300 electric charging stations across the city has also been awarded to an agency, and the work on these will begin very soon, Gahlot said.

He also said the Transport department has started the process of allotting 4,261 e-autos under its EV Policy 2020.

For this, applications were invited through an online process in October and November 2021. A total of 19,846 applications were received from male applicants against the quota of 2,855 e-autos and 743 applications were received from female applicants against the quota of 1,406 e-autos, the minister said.

Later, the government issued a statement where it said that a total of 663 e-autos under women quota of 1,406 e-autos were allotted to DMRC on March 3, 2022 with permission to operate through an aggregator or operator.

Also, a condition has been laid that e-autos will be operated only by women drivers posted by DMRC. E-autos driven by women have special blue-lilac colour autos to increase visibility and prevent misuse of the scheme by non-women applicants, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)