PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 18:30 IST
Sensex milestones in 2021-22 fiscal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Benchmark BSE Sensex soared by 9,059.36 points or 18.29 per cent to close FY2021-22 at 58,568.51. Following are the milestones achieved by Sensex in the 2021-22 fiscal: *October 19: Sensex goes past 62,000-mark in intra-day trade; touches all-time high of 62,245.43 *October 14: Goes past 61,000-mark for the first time ever both in intra-day and at close of trade * September 24: Reaches the 60,000-mark both in intra-day and at close of trade * September 16: Hits 59,000-mark for the first time both in intra-day and at close of trade * September 3: Scales 58,000-mark in intra-day trade and also closes above this feat * August 31: Goes past 57,000-mark in intra-day trade and also closes above this level * August 27: Closes above 56,000-mark for the first time * August 18: Goes past 56,000-mark for the first time in intra-day * August 13: Rallies above 55,000 for the first time and also closes above this level * August 4: Goes past 54,000 mark in intra-day trade and also closes above this level * July 7: Closes above the 53,000-mark for the first time * June 22: Reaches 53,000-mark in intra-day trade.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

