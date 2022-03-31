Some sections of Delhi Metro phase 4 corridors to be opened by Mar 2023: DMRC chief Mangu Singh

Delhi Metro ''does not foresee any major delay'' or significant cost overrun as to the timelines of the phase 4 project, and some of the sections of two of the three priority corridors are planned to be opened by March next year, DMRC chief Mangu Singh said on Thursday.

The outgoing managing director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in an interview to PTI, also said, the final operationalisation of the entire fourth phase of the project may get stretched to March 2025, though the urban transporter is still working with the December 2024 completion timeline.

The work on phase IV had begun in December 2019 with a groundbreaking ceremony, but it was hit after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 in Delhi.

At present, the DMRC is undertaking construction work on 65.2 km of three priority corridors spanning 45 stations under the project -- Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg (28.92 km), Majlis Park-Maujpur (12.55 km), which are extensions of the already operational Magenta Line and Pink Line, and Tughalakabad-Aerocity (23.62 km) that is being built as 'Silver Line', connecting the operational Violet Line and Airport Line from the respective ends.

Asked if the pandemic has incurred cost escalation or delay in project timelines of the fourth phase, Singh said, ''At this stage, I don't foresee any major delay, and no major cost overrun either. The systems are in place, things are moving quite ok, and the time loss during the pandemic, I am very hopeful, we will catch up. And, maybe within a year's time, we will start opening the phase 4 sections one by one, part by part''.

''So, small sections of both Line 7 (Pink Line) and Line 8 (Magenta Line), which are being built as part of phase 4 priority corridors, would probably be operational in a year's time from now, or by March 2023,'' he added.

The Union Cabinet in March 2019 had approved three out of the six corridors of the Delhi Metro's phase 4 which will further improve connectivity in the national capital.

The other three proposed corridors which have not yet been approved by the Union Cabinet are Rithala-Bawana-Narela, Inderlok-Indraprastha and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block.

Asked about the status of the remaining three corridors, Singh said, ''This is now in the latest stage and Cabinet approval is pending. All other formalities are over. So, Cabinet nod can be sanctioned anytime now''.

Singh had taken over as MD of DMRC on January 1, 2012 after his predecessor E Sreedharan handed over the charge to him on December 31, 2011.

Singh's tenure as the managing director of the mass rapid transit system had been extended multiple times.

Asked about the financial health of the DMRC in the wake of the three Covid lockdowns which caused losses to the urban transporter, he said, ''We are coming back to normal.'' The average daily ridership has crossed 43 lakh, which is 70 per cent of the pre Covid figure, he added.

A senior official said, the pre-Covid ridership (journeys or line utilisation) was about 60 lakh. DMRC uses the metric of journey or line utilisation, which is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.

Asked about the role of technology in the future of DMRC, the outgoing chief said, ''All new lines will be with the latest technologies, like the DTO (Driverless Train Operations), and older lines will be converted to modern signalling system, as and when the renewal becomes due. Therefore, the technology will play a very important role for five-six years''.

