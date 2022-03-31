Left Menu

ATF price in Delhi has jumped from Rs 76.1/litre on Jan 1 to Rs 110.7/litre on Mar 16: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 18:36 IST
The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) in Delhi has increased from Rs 76.1 per litre on January 1 to Rs 110.7 per litre on March 16 and one of the contributing reasons is the Ukraine-Russia war, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Thursday.

''Since the cost of ATF accounts for approximately 40 per cent of the operational cost of airlines, this price escalation may have an adverse impact on the financial results of the airlines,'' Singh said in his written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

The war began after Russia launched a ''special military operation'' against Ukraine on February 24. The approximate price of ATF in Delhi was Rs 76.1 per litre on January 1, Rs 79.3 per litre on January 16, Rs 86 per litre on February 1, 90.5 per litre on February 16 and Rs 93.5 per litre on March 1, Singh stated.

On March 16, the price of ATF in Delhi stood at Rs 110.7 per litre, he added.

''One of the contributing reasons for this price increase is the Ukraine-Russia war,'' he said.

