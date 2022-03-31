Left Menu

Axis Bank shares jump over 1 pc after Citi deal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 18:47 IST
Shares of Axis Bank gained over 1 per cent on Thursday after the company said it will acquire US-based Citi's consumer business in India for Rs 12,325 crore.

The stock jumped 1.82 per cent to Rs 763.90 during the day on the BSE. It finally settled at Rs 760.65 apiece, a gain of 1.39 per cent.

On the NSE, it gained 1.42 per cent to settle at Rs 761.15.

In the traded volume terms, 4.49 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 2.04 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

On Wednesday, Axis Bank said it will acquire US-based Citi's consumer business in India for Rs 12,325 crore in one of the largest deals in the Indian financial services space which will help it close the gap with larger peers like ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.

The two lenders signed a definitive agreement for the sale which will involve the third largest private lender taking over Citi's credit cards, personal loans and wealth management businesses that are focused on the affluent segment.

Regulatory approvals are expected in nine months, after which the payment will be made and a complex integration process will begin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

