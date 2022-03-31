Left Menu

India's current account deficit widens to 2.7 pc in December quarter

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 19:18 IST
India's current account deficit widens to 2.7 pc in December quarter
  • Country:
  • India

India's current account deficit widened to USD 23 billion or 2.7 per cent of the GDP in the December quarter, the Reserve Bank said on Thursday.

The health of current account, which is a key indicator of a country's external strength, has deteriorated when compared to the preceding September quarter as well as the year-ago period.

The deficit was at USD 9.9 billion or 1.3 per cent of the GDP in the second quarter of this fiscal while the same stood at USD 2.2 billion or 0.3 per cent of the GDP in the year-ago period, the data on Balance of Payments showed.

The widening of the current account deficit for the December quarter was attributed by the central bank to pressures on the trade deficit front, with the gap on that front increasing to USD 60.4 billion due to rising imports.

Net services receipts increased, both sequentially and on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, on the back of robust performance of net exports of computer and business services.

For the first nine months of the current fiscal, the current account deficit came at 1.2 per cent of the GDP as against a surplus of 1.7 per cent in the April-December 2020 period, as per the data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022