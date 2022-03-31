Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA) on Thursday said Satish Sharma of Apollo Tyres has been elected as its new Chairman.

Sharma, President (Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) & Whole-time Director, Apollo Tyres Ltd takes over from Anshuman Singhania, Deputy Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, ATMA said in a statement.

The tyre industry body further said that Gaganjot Singh, President Michelin Africa, India and Middle East (AIM) region has been re-elected as Vice Chairman. They will have a term of one year.

*** Healthians earmarks USD 10 mn for its ad campaign in IPL * Diagnostic services provider Healthians on Thursday said it has earmarked USD 10 million (around Rs 75 crore) for its new campaign in T20 cricket league IPL as part of strategy to solidify its national brand presence.

A series of ad campaigns, based on widespread reach and convenience of booking a health test with Healthians, will be aired during the IPL (Indian Premier League), the company said in a statement.

''The brand has allocated a budget of USD 10 million for the 'Aap Jahan Test Wahan' ad campaign to ensure its reach and success,'' it added.

Healthians Founder and CEO Deepak Sahni said after the pandemic struck, the company took an aggressive market expansion approach growing its geographic footprint in the country by almost 5 times as compared with 2020, to reach over 200 cities at present.

*** ITC bags first prize for water management, conservation * Diversified entity ITC Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged the first prize for water management and conservation at the third edition of the National Water Awards by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The award is in recognition of ITC's sustained efforts in the water stewardship programme, the company said in a statement.

ITC's integrated water stewardship programme has cumulatively covered over 1.2 million acres of water-stressed area across 14 states, benefitting over 3.75 lakh households. It has supported 7.3 million person-days of livelihood.

The multi-dimensional initiatives have given ITC the distinction of being a water positive company for 19 years at a stretch, it added.

